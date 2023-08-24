Blaine County Sherriff's Office responds to homicide, leads to shooting

The suspect was injured and flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting with a Bellevue deputy marshal.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that on Thursday morning, police responded to a report of a possible homicide at a home in Bellevue. Officers from the Bellevue Marshal's Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Office arrived at the home just after 6 a.m. Officers discovered a dead individual on the property - who the Blaine County Sheriff's Office said was the apparent victim of a homicide.

The release stated that upon arrival, a Bellevue deputy marshal engaged in a shooting with the suspect.

The suspect was "injured during the altercation with the officer" and flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise.

No further details of the homicide or the police shooting have been released. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation into the homicide. Meanwhile, the Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in this incident and there is no current threat to public safety.

KTVB will provide updates as more information becomes available.

