x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Garden City Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Marvin Peterson was last seen Wednesday afternoon near West State Street and North Glenwood Street in Garden City.
Credit: Garden City Police Department

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult named Marvin Peterson.

He was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Walmart in Garden City, located along West State Street near the intersection with North Glenwood Street. A message from the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Peterson was wearing a cowboy hat, red suspenders, black pants and a white, green and tan shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Peterson or has additional information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or 911.

Photos of the missing man provided by Garden City Police can be seen in the post below or by clicking here.

‼️MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT‼️ Last seen about an hour ago near Walmart in Garden City. If you have any information please contact dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

Posted by Garden City Police Department - Idaho on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

More Videos

In Other News

Tyson Foods, Albertsons donate 40,000 pounds of protein to Idaho Foodbank

Before You Leave, Check This Out