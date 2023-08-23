Garden City Police looking for missing vulnerable adult

Marvin Peterson was last seen Wednesday afternoon near West State Street and North Glenwood Street in Garden City.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Garden City Police Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult named Marvin Peterson.

He was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Walmart in Garden City, located along West State Street near the intersection with North Glenwood Street. A message from the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Peterson was wearing a cowboy hat, red suspenders, black pants and a white, green and tan shirt when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Peterson or has additional information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or 911.

Photos of the missing man provided by Garden City Police can be seen in the post below or by clicking here.