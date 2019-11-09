NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Payette County Sheriff's Office are investigating multiple wrecks on eastbound Interstate 84 Wednesday morning.

The crashes happened on the eastbound side of the highway at milepost 12, near New Plymouth.

Lt. Andy Creech at the Payette County Sheriff's Office says the initial crash happened when a passenger car traveling east on I-84 hit a bull elk.

The car then became disabled in the lane of travel where it was hit by at least one more vehicle, which then caused a chain reaction of crashes.

The collisions blocked the eastbound lanes for about 45 minutes, but all lanes are back open.

Paramedics were dispatched to the scene, but authorities have not released how many people were injured. Two people from the passenger car were transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

