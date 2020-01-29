Muddy conditions close Table Rock trails Wednesday

Hiking on muddy trails can leave them rutted and damaged when conditions dry out.

BOISE, Idaho — Hikers, bikers and runners are being asked to stay off multiple Foothills trails Wednesday after rainfall left the ground soft and muddy.

The closed trails include the immensely popular trails up to Table Rock, but people should stay off any trail where conditions are muddy.

Walking through the mud can leave the trail rutted and damaged, while people who attempting to skirt around puddles trample on delicate vegetation and unnecessarily widen the path, leaving it more susceptible to erosion.

All but the sandiest of trails should be avoided Wednesday, Ridge to Rivers wrote in a Facebook post.

"Sandier trails will likely contain lots of puddles, but should slowly dry and firm up as the day progresses," the post reads. "If you try these trails, please plan on doing so as an out-and-back, rather than combining them with others to create loops - as this will invariably put you on muddy trails."