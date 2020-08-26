Mountain lion kills horse in southern Idaho pasture

HAILEY, Idaho — Wildlife officials in Idaho have said a mountain lion attacked and killed a horse this weekend while it was pastured.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers investigated and confirmed the mare was killed Sunday morning in a pasture in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, just west of Hailey.
A necropsy showed how the lion took down the much larger animal.
Officials say traps have been set to try and find the mountain lion responsible for the attack.
Department officials have urged residents to keep an eye out for wildlife and never run or turn away from a mountain lion.