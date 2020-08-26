Mountain lion kills horse in southern Idaho pasture

Idaho Fish and Game confirms that attack happened Sunday morning just west of Hailey.

HAILEY, Idaho — Wildlife officials in Idaho have said a mountain lion attacked and killed a horse this weekend while it was pastured.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers investigated and confirmed the mare was killed Sunday morning in a pasture in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, just west of Hailey.

A necropsy showed how the lion took down the much larger animal.

Officials say traps have been set to try and find the mountain lion responsible for the attack.