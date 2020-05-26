Mountain lion euthanized after it was found injured near Rexburg

The lion, which had an injury on its right flank, was given antibiotics and observed overnight.

REXBURG, Idaho — A young mountain lion was found injured near Rexburg and officials came to the decision that it had to be euthanized a day later.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said in a news release that officers found the young male lion injured on the outskirts of Rexburg on Saturday.

According to the department, several Rexburg residents had reported seeing the mountain lion over the last few weeks - as the big cat crossed fields and yards.

It was recently captured on a backyard trail camera on the west side of town.

On Saturday evening, nearby residents spotted the mountain lion laying along the road next to some willows and quickly called local law enforcement.

Madison County Deputies and Fish and Game responded to the scene along with some local houndsmen, who were asked to assist in the capture.

With the help of the hounds, the mountain lion was quickly contained in the willows and tranquilized by wildlife officials.

