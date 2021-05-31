Motorcycle rider dies in collision with tractor

Police say the tractor's driver failed to yield to the motorcycle, and made a left turn across oncoming traffic just before the crash.

HAZELTON, Idaho — A man from Hazelton was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed into a tractor.

The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police say 46-year-old Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer.

Avila Gomez turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 46-year-old Todd D. Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor.

Bell died from his injuries at the scene, police say.

The crash blocked the highway for more than three hours. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.

