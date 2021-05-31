Caldwell man killed in crash near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho — A man from the Treasure Valley died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Stanley.
The crash happened on State Highway 75 at Basin Creek Road, east of town.
According to Idaho State Police, 75-year-old Paul Vestal of Caldwell was headed north when his F-150 pickup went off the road. Vestal drove through Basin Creek and struck the side of the mountain.
The driver died at the scene. Vestal was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.