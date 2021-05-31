x
Caldwell man killed in crash near Stanley

Police say the driver went off the road, drove through a creek, and struck the side of a mountain.
Credit: KTVB
Idaho State Police car

STANLEY, Idaho — A man from the Treasure Valley died early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck near Stanley. 

The crash happened on State Highway 75 at Basin Creek Road, east of town.

According to Idaho State Police, 75-year-old  Paul Vestal of Caldwell was headed north when his F-150 pickup went off the road. Vestal drove through Basin Creek and struck the side of the mountain.

The driver died at the scene. Vestal was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. 

The crash remains under investigation.

