Motorcycle group rides from Caldwell to Wilder in support of long-time biker couple

After a former Iron Cross Babe passed away in May from a heart attack, the Treasure Valley Longriders are ensuring her husband is taken care of.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Originally from Marsing, Lobo is a mainstay in the Treasure Valley motorcycle community.

He shared his love of riding with his late wife Sheila, who died from a heart attack in May. She was a former member of the Iron Cross Babes, while her husband was involved with the Iron Cross Warriors.

“She was such a sweetheart,” motorcyclist Shelly Huber said. “Just always a kind word for everybody.”

On Saturday, the Treasure Valley Longriders hosted a poker ride in memory of Sheila – all while surrounding Lobo with love.

The poker ride started this morning in Caldwell at Cruisin Biker Wear. The group traveled through several towns before wrapping up in Wilder, where everyone then got some food and participated in a silent auction, said co-organizer Terrie Cathcart-Shurte.

She said taking care of their own is a key component of the motorcycle community. Lobo organized a similar fundraiser ride for Cathcart-Shurte when her husband passed away. Now, it is her turn to return the favor.

“It is heartwarming to see so many people come out for Lobo,” Cathcart-Shurte said. “I’m really happy to see a lot of his former club members come out and support him as well.”

She started planning the event along with Peg Moran last month. For Moran, helping out was the right thing to do.

“When I didn’t know anybody in the biker community, [Lobo and Sheila] were the first ones I met,” Moran said. “So, they’re very close to my heart.”

Gene Burkett is a long-time friend of Lobo and Sheila’s. The three rode in the same club for a while and remained close afterward. He said the couple made a lasting impact on the biker community.

“We've put on a lot of miles together,” Burkett said. “So, when he called me and told me that GG had passed, you know, you come out and support your brothers.”

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event went directly to Lobo for the funeral and other related expenses, Cathcart-Shurte said. This was the Treasure Valley Longriders’ third fundraiser ride of the year.

Watch more Local News: