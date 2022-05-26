Man injured in motorcycle crash on I-84 near Eagle Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A 51-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday after he struck the back of a minivan while driving a motorcycle on I-84, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.
ISP said the Harley Davidson FLTRXS motorcycle was driving at an excessive speed, when it struck the back of a Honda Odyssey van, driven by a 50-year-old woman.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. The collision occurred at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in Meridian on eastbound I-84, near the Eagle Road exit.
Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-84 at the time of the collision. The two left lanes of the highway were blocked for over an hour, according to ISP.
Ground ambulance transported the man to a local hospital.
The two-vehicle collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: