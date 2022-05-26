KTVB welcomes back Justin Corr to co-anchor Wake Up Idaho

Justin will be joining the Wake Up Idaho team beginning on the morning of June 20.

BOISE, Idaho — KTVB is delighted to announce Justin Corr will be returning to the Channel 7 family as co-anchor for Wake Up Idaho.

From his previous 13 years on the team, many of them as an on-air personality, he’s a familiar face to many long-time KTVB viewers.

Justin grew up in the Treasure Valley and is an Eagle High and Boise State graduate. He got his start in broadcasting at Channel 7 back in 2002 as a producer and assignment editor. In 2005, after a short stint in Twin Falls, Justin joined KTVB’s sports team. In 2010, he made the move to news as a reporter and later the weekend anchor/producer.

He is no stranger to morning news. Justin spent three and half years as a morning and breaking news anchor at KY3/KSPR in Springfield, Missouri before moving back to Idaho. Back in Boise, Justin served as a strategic communication specialist for Bilbao & Co. and most recently as the Communications Director for the City of Boise.

Justin enjoys time spent with his wife, Katie and their sons, Noah and Phillip. He loves the simple things like playing board games with his family and taking hikes with his dogs, as long as there’s some sort of treat at the end of that hike (for both him and the dogs).

“I have absolutely loved serving this community alongside the incredible people at the City of Boise, but this was an opportunity to serve the larger community that I could not pass up,” said Justin Corr. “Co-anchoring with a longtime mentor of mine and the finest anchor working today, Maggie O’Mara, is a dream job. The fact that I also get to work with Jim Duthie, Brenda Rodriguez, all the great young journalists there, the experienced management team, and everyone else who creates the gold standard of news, makes this a perfect fit. I cannot wait.”

“From my years working with Justin, I have no doubt he’s the perfect fit for this role and the KTVB team. We are thrilled to bring him back home to where he started his broadcast career,” said Lisa Chavez, KTVB Director of Content. “He will cover our communities with the utmost care and integrity. His wealth of experience and knowledge as a journalist and an Idahoan is invaluable. I have no doubt our viewers will appreciate his contributions to KTVB’s local news coverage and appreciate his authentic, upbeat personality.”

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean sent out a statement Thursday morning.

“I am heartbroken to lose Justin as a member of my team," McLean said. "He has been a trusted advisor to me, and to everyone he’s worked with during his time at the city. Justin is one of the kindest, most compassionate people I know and has worked tirelessly on behalf of our community. KTVB is lucky to have a communicator of his caliber co-anchoring their morning show and I look forward to fielding his tough questions in that capacity.”

Justin will be joining the Wake Up Idaho team beginning on the morning of June 20.

Wake Up Idaho can be watched live Monday – Friday from 5-7 a.m. on KTVB, KTVB.com, the KTVB mobile app, and on Roku and Amazon Fire streaming services.

Watch more Local News: