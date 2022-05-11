More rental assistance: Boise City Council OKs $6.5 million

The federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds will be directed toward Boise families making 80% of the area's average income or less.

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise will direct an additional $6.5 million in federal rental assistance to families in Idaho's capital city.

The City Council on Tuesday afternoon approved the funding. The mayor's office said that through a partnership with Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority, the City has already provided $15 million in federal rental assistance to more than 3,200 households.

"Now, we can do even more," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a news release. "As we move out of this pandemic, people still need help with their rent. This money means we can keep giving them that help through the end of this year."

Through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, the funds will be directed to families in Boise making 80 percent of the average income for the area or less. An online application for assistance is available here.

Boise received its first round of ERAP funding in early 2021 to help people struggling to pay rent or utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ERAP funding comes in the form of grants from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Rental assistance is one of several housing-related efforts in which the City of Boise is engaged. Others include financial incentives for the development of affordable rental housing and the Housing Land Trust, which involves the use of city-owned property to boost housing inventory for all income levels. One example is the MODA Franklin project now under construction. More information about the city's housing and neighborhood programs is available here.

