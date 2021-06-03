Twin Falls police searching for missing woman

Jalea L. Williams, who also goes by the first name Jay, was last seen at her home on March 2, 2021, at around 9 p.m.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Jalea L. Williams, who also goes by the first name Jay, was last seen at her home on March 2, 2021, at around 9 p.m. Police say she left the residence of her own will.

Williams left in a silver 2015 Chevrolet Sonic with Idaho license plates reading 2TCZ104. Twin Falls Police Department shared a photo of the make and model of her car on their Facebook page, though it is not Williams' own car.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding Williams' location or the location of her vehicle, please contact Detective Rivers at (208) 735-7217 or (208) 735-7200.

