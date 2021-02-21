Missing Star woman's family pleads for help: 'Every day has been like a new funeral'

It has been over a month since she disappeared after running out of gas on I-84 in Oregon.

BOISE, Idaho — A month after a Star woman went missing, her friends and family are asking the community for any and all help in finding her.

Deborah Hendricks, 56, went missing on Jan. 11 after she pulled off to the shoulder of Interstate 84 near Meacham, Ore., according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office. She told an Oregon Department of Transportation worker that she had run out of gas.

When an Oregon State Police trooper arrived at her SUV with gas about 25 minutes later, Deborah Hendricks was gone.

Her husband, John Hendricks, told KTVB on Saturday that she left their home at about 9:15-9:30 on Jan. 11 in a state of distress.

Since then, John and Deborah's sisters, Cindy Taylor and Rhonda Dunn, have not heard from the missing 56-year-old.

"They had search dogs and their dogs found some hot spots so we will be able to go back at some point and revisit that," Taylor said.

The family is urging anyone who knows anything about Deborah to contact the police.

"We need to bring her back home," Dunn said.

"Being helpless has been a heavy burden on all of us and all we want to do is be able to find out where Deb's at so we can bring her home," Taylor said.