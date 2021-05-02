Boise Police searching for missing teen

Seventeen-year-old Dusty was last seen at about 11 p.m., police say. Her car, a 2008 silver Mazda hatchback, is also missing.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who has been missing since Thursday night.

Seventeen-year-old Dusty was last seen at about 11 p.m., police say. Her car, a 2008 silver Mazda hatchback, is also missing.

Officers say they are currently searching in the Southeast Boise area based on information they have received.

"Due to the amount of time she has been missing, her family and officers are worried for her safety," Boise Police wrote.