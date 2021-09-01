Ada County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Star man, teenage son

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is searching for a missing Star man and his teenage son. The two have not been seen or heard from since Thursday, Jan. 7.
Deputies said Ryder and Anthony Sloan went out four-wheeling on Thursday morning and did not return home.
The two did not say where they were going.
The search for the two began on Friday. Because they did not disclose where they were going, deputies do not know if they were heading to the desert or the mountains.
If you or someone you know has seen Anthony and Ryder or the 2021 Jeep Wrangler pictured below anytime during the last three days, please contact ACSO at (208) 377-6790.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
