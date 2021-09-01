Ada County Sheriff's Office searching for missing Star man, teenage son

Ryder and Anthony Sloan were last seen on Thursday, Jan. 7.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is searching for a missing Star man and his teenage son. The two have not been seen or heard from since Thursday, Jan. 7.

Deputies said Ryder and Anthony Sloan went out four-wheeling on Thursday morning and did not return home.

The two did not say where they were going.

The search for the two began on Friday. Because they did not disclose where they were going, deputies do not know if they were heading to the desert or the mountains.

If you or someone you know has seen Anthony and Ryder or the 2021 Jeep Wrangler pictured below anytime during the last three days, please contact ACSO at (208) 377-6790.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Our investigators have been searching for Ryder and Anthony Sloan since Friday. We are not sure if they headed to the maintains or desert. We’re asking anyone who has seen them or the 2021 Jeep Wrangler over the last 3 days, or has any info to call Dispatch at (208) 377-6790. pic.twitter.com/ivMS56nBuZ — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) January 9, 2021

