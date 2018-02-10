WILDER— A 14-year-old Wilder girl has been found safe, just one day after walking away from her high school.

The Wilder Police Department announced just before noon that Jasmyne Olenik had been located.

Jasmyne was reported missing after leaving Wilder High School Monday morning.

Police had said the missing girl was believed to be with 35-year-old convicted felon Hector Flores Arias. Both Jasmyne’s phone and Arias' phone had been turned off.

Arias has not been located.

MORE: When a child goes missing, here are the criteria for an AMBER Alert

He is described as 5’ 05” and 160 lbs. According to Idaho Department of Correction records, Arias is currently on parole in a 2016 felony drug case. His criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence and drug possession.

Investigators have not said whether the teen went with Arias willingly. Police have also not released where she was found.

"The Wilder Police Department is still seeking the whereabouts of Hector for questioning," the department posted. "Thank you to everyone who helped in locating Jasmyne."

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 454-7531.

© 2018 KTVB