Power restored to Wallace mine after workers trapped by outage on Wednesday

WALLACE, Idaho — Power has been restored to a mine in Wallace, Idaho, after an outage that began amid a windstorm on Wednesday morning left workers trapped underground.

A representative for Galena Mine Complex said staff are running tests on the shaft to make sure everything works. The shaft can hold 35 miners at a time, so they will come out in two groups, the representative said.

The miners were not in danger when they were trapped and had access to fresh air, food and water, the representative told KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez. Some people made the trek out before power returned.

The representative for the mine would not confirm how many people were trapped underground.

The miners have been underground for about 24 hours after areas throughout the Inland Northwest lost power early Wednesday morning. Avista initially gave the mine an estimated restoration time of 5 a.m., the representative said.

Avista told customers throughout the region on Wednesday that they should prepare for "prolonged outages," adding that some people may be without power for multiple days. At the height of the storm, about 103,000 households were without power.

Two people were killed by fallen trees during the windstorm on Wednesday..