Tens of thousands in Spokane area, North Idaho without power for second day

Avista and Kootenai Electric warned customers on Wednesday that power restoration efforts could take multiple days after the deadly windstorm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 58,000 people in the Spokane area and North Idaho are without power for the second day on Thursday after a deadly windstorm tore through the area.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 47,000 Avista customers, nearly 7,000 Inland Power customers, 50 Vera Water and Power customers and approximately 4,000 Kootenai Electric customers without power.

At the height of the storm, about 103,000 households were without power.

Avista outages began at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. The power company said customers should be prepared for prolonged outages because assessments may take 24 hours or more in some cases.

Estimated restoration times are unknown and will be updated as assessments are completed, according to Avista.

Avista's Director of Operations David Howell said their crews are focusing on responding to fire, police and emergency needs first, then transmission lines.

Crews cannot do a full assessment until winds die down. Then, Howell said they will do assessments. He said a helicopter will be used in areas east of Coeur d'Alene because they have more transmission line issues.

Howell said Avista's response in the Spokane area is more focused on finding and repairing operations on transmission lines. Some customers in Spokane regained power on Wednesday but Avista said it would not have restoration times for whole areas of people until Thursday due to not being able to do full assessment.

Avista customers can check current outages on an online map. Once assessments are completed, customers will be able to see estimated restoration times there.

Customers who experience power outages are encouraged to report them online through Avista's website or by phone at (800) 227-9187.

Kootenai Electric outages

Kootenai Electric said in a press release on Thursday morning that it made significant progress overnight. Power was restored to some of Athol, Bayview, Rathdrum, Coeur d’Alene, Worley, Harrison and Post Falls.

Approximately 4,000 customers are still experiencing outages on Thursday morning, the company said.

Kootenai Electric said there is significant damage to the Spirit Lake East and Nettleton Gulch areas and on the back side of Hayden Lake.

The majority of the damage consists of broken poles and downed lines, Kootenai Electric said. Broken poles can take up to 10 hours to replace and the company is still assessing how many are broken.

Kootenai Electric is telling customers to be prepared for multiple days of restoration efforts. The company is not able to provide restoration estimates at this time.

The company said its outage map is experiencing technical difficulties and may not be accurate.

Vera Water and Power outages

Vera Water and Power crews are continuing to work toward restoring service for the 50 customers without power on Thursday.

Most of the affected area is in the Saltese/Blossey neighborhood of Spokane Valley where a leaning tree is in an unsafe position. Once the tree is removed, which is expected to be completed on Thursday morning, the company should be able to complete power restoration to that neighborhood.

Some of the individual outages are being addressed on a case-by-case basis.

Here's how to view outage maps for power companies:

Report an outage with Vera Water and Power by phone at 1-888-774-8272.

Avista suggests customers take the following steps during an outage: