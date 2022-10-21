Million dollar lottery tickets now available

"The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years."

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle just went on sale Friday, marking the 16th year of the popular holiday lottery game which guarantees a top $1,000,000 prize.

Sales began at 4:00 a.m. for the 250,000 tickets on sale for $10 each.

"Idaho Lottery players enjoy games sold only in Idaho," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has produced an Idaho Lottery millionaire every year for the last fifteen years. Now in its sixteenth year, it's still the best chance in Idaho to win a million dollars, guaranteed."

Last year, tickets for the lottery game sold out on Nov. 23, 2021, just 34 days after being released. It was the earliest sellout of any previous raffle games, and the fastest selling in the game's history, however, the previous winner waited until there were just 12 days left before the claim for the prize expired.

"We remind everyone to have fun but to get their tickets early because it will sell out. Remember, just one ticket is all it takes to win," added Anderson.

There are over 15,000 additional prizes aside from the grand prize, prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. Every day, winners will be selected for a $1,000 prize for the first 15 days of sales; winners will be selected at random from the previous day's sales.

There are another ten $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchase one of the 250,000 tickets.

Players that win either of the previously mentioned prizes must claim their prize at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise; their ticket will continue to remain eligible for winning additional prizes in the Raffle, including the $1,000,000 top prize.

Tickets will remain on sale until Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. MT, or until the 250,000 tickets are sold. Winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at 5:59 p.m. MT.

Watch more Local News: