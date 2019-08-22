MIDDLETON, Idaho — The City of Middleton says they will not sell Davis Park after all.



KTVB first brought you this story last month after the family who donated the park to the city back in the early 1990s came forward and asked the city to reconsider.

Kaye Henderson says her family donated the park as a memorial to their late father.



Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor says they didn't know the history behind the park before deciding to put it on the market.



It was auctioned off last week to a business located next to the park.



The owners said they planned to turn it into a parking lot.



Wednesday night, the Middleton City Council decided to not go through with the sale.