MIDDLETON, Idaho — A former Middleton resident says she is upset and frustrated, after learning the city is planning on selling a park that her mother donated to the small town nearly 30 years ago.

Kaye Henderson's mother donated that park to the city in 1992 and named it after her late father, Harold Davis. Henderson, who now lives in Washington, says a friend recently told her that the city of Middleton was selling the park and they didn't notify the family.

Henderson reached out to Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor and found out he wasn't aware of the history behind Davis Park. The mayor then said he would bring it up at the next city council meeting, which was earlier this week, according to Henderson.

"I contacted some of my friends and I said would you please go to the council meeting and see what was said about Davis Park, they did, they asked about it, and the mayor shut them down and said we can't talk about it because it wasn't on the agenda," Henderson said.

KTVB reached out to Mayor Taylor. He declined to go on camera but in an email, he said state law prohibits city council from talking about any item that is not on the agenda unless it's an emergency. He has since added Davis Park to the council meeting agenda for Aug. 21, according to the email.

That meeting comes exactly one week after the park is scheduled to go on sale on Aug. 14.

Mayor Taylor also tells KTVB that the city decided to sell the park after a business owner expressed interest in buying it. But based on the information now available, the mayor adds in the email that it is "unlikely the city will sell Davis Park."

"I just think that at the very least they should've checked into the history of the park, contacted the family and told them what they proposed to do," Henderson said.

On Friday, Henderson said, "I'm hopeful that the park will stay just as it is, but she is skeptical and I will believe it when I see it."

