Construction of Micron's memory chip manufacturing facility officially begins

The project will cost about $15 billion, making it the largest private investment in Idaho history.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Micron officially started constructing the United States's first memory chip manufacturing facility in 20 years. The homegrown tech company celebrated the expansion and its 45th anniversary with a ceremonial concrete pour.

“Soon, Boise will be the home to one of the world’s most advanced manufacturing facilities,” said Scott Deboes, Technology and Products executive vice president.

Hundreds of people attended Thursday’s event, including Micron employees and local politicians. The project comes with a $15 billion price tag, making it the largest private investment in Idaho history.

Right now, Micron researches and develops technology at its Boise campus. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said they will be able to assemble some of that technology in-house instead of around the globe once the manufacturing facility is complete.

“This facility will last for decades to come,” Mehrotra said. “It will transform the community here in Idaho, the landscape of semiconductors in the U.S., and, of course, to establish U.S. leadership in semiconductor memory technology.”

Micron estimates building and running the facility will bring more than 17,000 jobs to Idaho. At least 2,000 of those employees will work directly for Micron.

During Thursday’s event, Mehrotra also announced Micron will invest $75 million into its Community Investment Framework. That money will go toward community and workforce development.

“Micron’s investment, plus our [Idaho] Launch Initiative, will facilitate the next generation of students to truly be masters of their own destiny and add to Micron’s ability to be competitive globally and enhance the security of this great country,” Gov. Brad Little said.

Mehrotra also emphasized that Micron’s investments are especially important for Idaho’s youngest generation.

“There are high school and grade school children in Idaho today who are going to have great technology careers ... careers that get started right here,” he said. “And they will build products that will share technological products around the world, truly enriching life for all.”

The manufacturing facility should be done around 2025. A Micron employee told KTVB they are already looking to hire people.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching ‘KTVB’.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.