MERIDIAN, Idaho — Starting Wednesday, the Meridian Police Department will increase patrols to crack down on impaired drivers.

It’s all part of a nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

The Meridian Police Department is partnering with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to get impaired drivers off the roads and keep Meridian safe. The campaign runs through Jan. 1, 2020.

During last year’s statewide campaign, 49 law enforcement agencies participated, resulting in the arrest of 118 drivers who exceeded the legal limit in Idaho.

“This multi-agency mobilization is a cooperative effort with a mission to send a clear message,” said Traffic Sergeant Brandon Frasier, “Holidays are a time for celebration with family and friends but driving drunk is never a good or safe choice.”

In 2018, there were 35 crashes involving impaired drivers in Meridian. Three of those were fatal crashes. Additionally, Meridian Police officers arrested 348 drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Here are some tips to keep safe during the holidays: