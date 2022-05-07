'Unplug and Be Outside' event hosted by Meridian Parks and Recreation

A variety of free activities, workshops and events focused on arts, sports and recreation will be provided at various locations across Meridian.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Parks and Recreation is hosting the annual Unplug and Be Outside event starting today until next Saturday.

A variety of free activities, workshops and events focused on arts, sports and recreation will be provided at various locations across Meridian. According to organizers of the event, the goal is to inspire families to put down their electronics and get active.

"I want families to learn about all the amazing activities available in the area. Many of these are free and offer year-round opportunities to get active and engaged," Recreation Coordinator, Renee White said. "I'm excited at the number and variety of offerings. I challenge everyone to do one new thing."

The week-long event kicked off Saturday at Kleiner Park with an educational tree walk through the arboretum and a tree-planting celebration, part of the city's Arbor Day celebration.

On Wednesday, a Food Truck Rally will be held in Settlers Park from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., with proceeds benefiting Meridian Parks and Recreation's Care Enough to Share youth scholarship program.

Other activities for this year's youth sports include tennis, soccer, flag football, and golf. Adults and families can also take part in activities, including fishing, disc golf, gardening, outdoor photography, bird watching, and theater improv.

Self-guided activities include the Meridian Library District's Story Trail, a walking tour of historic downtown Meridian, and public art treasure hunt.

Participants in the week-long event can enter to win a variety of prizes, with a grand prize of a hoverboard donated by Idaho Central Credit Union.

Unplug and Be Outside is made possible by sponsorship support from Idaho Central Credit Union and a grant by Be Outside Idaho.

