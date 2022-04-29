Major project proposed for The Village at Meridian

Developers have filed a pre-application meeting request with the city for a pair of 6-story buildings with a mix of apartments and retail.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Developers of The Village at Meridian have filed information with the City of Meridian about plans for a project they're calling The Bridge.

Notes on the paperwork from Meridian Centercal describe The Bridge as consisting of two 6-story buildings with more than 500 units, mostly residential, with nearly 33,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. The project also would have a 775-space parking garage and an additional 52 surface parking spaces. The two buildings would be connected by a pedestrian bridge, according to plans from Centercal and Salt Development.

The project, on more than 6.5 acres, would add more than 640,000 square feet to the village.

According to project data filed with the city, The Bridge would have a total of 485 living units, including 154 studio apartment units, 218 one-bedroom apartments and 113 two-bedroom apartments. Studios would average 512 square feet of living space; one-bedrooms would average 765 square feet; and two-bedrooms would average 1,500 square feet.

The site is at Eagle Road and Longwing Lane, on what is now a mix of parking and vacant lots, near the main shopping area of The Village.

Meridian zoning code permits vertically-integrated residential on the project site. As of Friday, the developers had not applied for any permits on the project, according to the City of Meridian's Community Development Department.

Pre-application meeting requests are good for four months.

News of this proposed project comes as several new restaurants and retail shops open or are preparing to open at The Village.

