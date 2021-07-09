Meridian Library offers extended hours to help escape the heat

The library on Cherry Lane will be open until 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Temperatures in the Treasure Valley are forecast to be back above 100 degrees this weekend. You can now add the Meridian Library District to those offering a place for people to cool off during the heat wave.

The library will be offering extended hours at its Cherry Lane location on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11.

The main library closes at 5 p.m. but the lobby and large conference room will remain open until 8 p.m. both days for anyone who needs a place to escape the heat.

Members of the community can also cool off at any Meridian Library location during regular hours.

Locations

Meridian Library on Cherry Lane, 1326 W. Cherry Lane

Meridian Library at Silverstone, 3531 E. Overland Road

unBound Business and Tech Library, 722 NE 2nd Street

Hours of operation

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cherry Lane lobby and conference room open 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11

Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m. at Cherry Lane and Silverstone only

The Meridian Library District encompasses four locations and serves the area of Meridian.

