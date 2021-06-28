Cooling shelters across Boise and the Treasure Valley

With an excessive heat advisory in effect for much of the Treasure Valley, here's where people can cool off at during the heatwave.

BOISE, Idaho — With record-high temperatures scorching much of the Northwest, two Idaho public health districts have issued excessive heat advisories and several cooling shelters have opened to help keep Idahoans cool during the heatwave.

Southwest District Health and South Central Health sent out advisories on Friday after weather forecasts predicted several days in a row of high temperatures above 100 degrees.

Interfaith Sanctuary, a homeless shelter in downtown Boise, directed people to two cooling shelters, one at the Boise Public Library in downtown Boise and the Cathedral of the Rockies, located on North 11th Street.

The cooling shelter at the library will be in the Hayes Auditorium, located at the back of the library near 8th Street.

Other cooling shelters in Boise include the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries and the Corpus Christi House.

Scroll down to see a list of cooling shelters in the Treasure Valley. Locations will be added as they're announced by officials:

Boise Rescue Mission Ministries: 24-hours, Monday through Sunday

Boise Library, downtown location: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cathedral of the Rockies Church, downtown campus: Noon to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

Corpus Christi House: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday

The National Weather Service is predicting triple-digit temperatures across much of southern Idaho from June 30 to July 5.

Public health officials say the heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States and they are urging people to take precautions and be safe.



