BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating after a man's body was found in Quinn's pond Saturday night.

Police say they believe the man, who is in his 20's, likely drowned and had been in the water for several days.

The man was last seen by family and friends on August 14.

Police do not believe foul play was involved.

The man's name has not been released and the investigation remains ongoing.

