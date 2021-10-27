BPD: Man hospitalized after police shooting in downtown Boise

"Preliminary information indicates that as officers attempted to contact him, officers perceived a threat and discharged their weapons."

BOISE, Idaho — One man is in the hospital with what Boise Police say are life-threatening injuries after being shot in an incident with police officers in the downtown area.

Boise Police tweeted at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday that the police shooting happened near Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard.

According to police, law enforcement received reports of a "suicidal subject" on Interstate 84 at about 5:05 p.m. That person was threatening to jump off a building or overpass, police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., Boise police officers found the man near the intersection of Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard. According to the Boise Police Department, officers had previous contact with him in downtown Boise, and were aware of his criminal history.

"Preliminary information indicates that as officers attempted to contact him, officers perceived a threat and discharged their weapons," the Boise Police Dept. said in a news release Wednesday night. "Officers immediately began lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical assistance."

BPD also said the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

No officers were injured.

It is unclear what officers perceived as a threat and how many times they shot the man.

A witness at the Jackson's convenience store at Capitol and Myrtle told a KTVB crew that they saw officers chase the man down a nearby alley when they thought they saw him reach for something. That was just before they said they heard multiple gunshots.

The Garden City Police Department is leading the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation into the incident. The Boise Police Department and the City of Boise's Office of Police Accountability will conduct separate investigations.

The Boise Police Dept. has not said if on-body camera video was recorded, but any such video will be reviewed as part of the CITF investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to the suicide prevention hotline, either through 2-1-1 or by directly calling or texting the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

