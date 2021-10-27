Boise Police search in, near downtown garage after report of suspicious person

The Boise Police Department says officers didn't find anyone matching the description.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department confirms that officers responded to a report of a "problem subject" at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 9th and Front streets, located near JUMP.

The reporting person described the subject as a white man, five-foot-ten, dressed as the film character "Joker," with a knife strapped to his leg.

The caller told police the man was making threats.

The police department said officers conducted an extensive search for the man and worked to clear the parking garage.

The officers also contacted local businesses with a description of the man. They did not locate anyone matching the description, and have not received any additional calls for service related to the report.

The police activity downtown Tuesday night sparked social-media rumors about a shooting. The Boise Police Department said officers did not find any evidence of that.

