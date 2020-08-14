L.O.L. Surprise! dolls leave little to the imagination and are causing a stir

When the dolls are dipped in cold water, they display what many consider inappropriate clothing

BOISE, Idaho — Have you heard about the uproar surrounding L.O.L. Surprise! dolls?

A viral video was seen by 26 million people just this week, so many of you probably have. There's more than one video out there, each showing how when the dolls are dipped in cold water, they display what many consider inappropriate clothing, undergarments, and lingerie.

There's no warning on the packaging that's what will happen. Although there is a warning that the boy dolls are anatomically correct, which is causing even more controversy.

KTVB's Maggie O'Mara shared a video on Facebook of a mother testing out one of her daughter's dolls. To her surprise, when dipped in cold water, the doll displayed wearing a strappy black top and pants. One displayed fishnet stockings and a purple bikini top.

After viewing this video, Maggie decided to test out the dolls her daughter has.

"L.O.L. Dolls are a big deal at my house. My little girl loves them. I'm really shocked to see this," Maggie wrote. "Why is this happening? I intend to test our dolls tonight. I'm hoping we hear from the manufacturer very soon, and that this ends. Don't mess with moms, it's never going to end well."

Sure enough, Maggie's test gave her the same results as other mothers.