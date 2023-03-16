Work on I-84 bridge in Caldwell starts this weekend

The improvements are expected to be finished by early summer.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A project to extend the lifespan of a bridge in Caldwell starts Saturday, March 18. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said crews will start bridge and ramp work on an I-84 bridge and two adjacent ramps near Centennial Way.

The work is on an I-84 bridge and two adjacent ramps off Centennial Way that run over the Boise River in Caldwell.

"The work on these bridges that run over the river will really help extend the life of the surface for drivers," ITD Engineer, Styles Salek said. "Unfortunately, the work zone will be pretty tight for crews, so we are asking drivers to be aware and slow down for workers and equipment during this project."

Lane restrictions are expected from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the weekends and 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the week. ITD wanted people to note that this bridge work is not part of another improvement project happening from Centennial Way to Franklin Road later this summer.

The schedule:

• The bridge on I-84 will be worked on first

• The I-84 westbound-on ramp and eastbound-off ramp at Centennial Way will be worked on second

• Crews will work behind safety rails during the day

• Some ramp closures will be necessary. Drivers will be detoured to the City Center/10th Ave. and Exit 28 during closures.

• An advisory speed limit will be in place

• Work zone will be tight

To learn more about the work and traffic impacts people can sign up by texting 84corridor to 1-866-483-8422 or by emailing 84corridor@itd.idaho.gov.

