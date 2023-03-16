Caldwell Police arrest man after 'incendiary device' found

Nampa's bomb squad was dispatched to a Caldwell home, forcing neighbors to evacuate as a safety precaution.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Police Department and Nampa Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in Caldwell on Thursday, March 16 where neighbors had to be evacuated from their homes as a safety precaution.

Police arrested Omar Alfaro, 32, who, police said, will be booked into jail after getting medical treatment for a condition unrelated to his arrest.

At around 1:00 p.m., dispatch received a call from a person who reported that a family member had set multiple things on fire in the house, located on the 200 block of Walnut Street (near Walnut Street and Kimball Avenue).

Police said they found several "smoldering items" both inside and outside the house. CPD said a "small incendiary device" was found in a small bedroom. Police said the bomb squad rendered the device safe.

