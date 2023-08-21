Temporary restraining order issued against Ammon Bundy, his wife and his political organizations

The temporary restraining order will remain in place until the next preliminary injunction hearing that is scheduled for Aug. 28.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — A Gem County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against Ammon Bundy, his wife and his political organizations. The judge issued the order at a hearing on Monday, Aug. 14.

The order bars Bundy from selling or transferring any property he owns. It also prevents him from pulling money out of any financial institutions, unless it is to pay for regular living expenses, and then only up to $5,000.

The order stems from a new lawsuit St. Luke's filed against Bundy on Friday, Aug. 11. This one accuses him of fraud by hiding his assets in shell companies to avoid having to pay St. Luke's the $52.5 million the hospital was awarded in its civil lawsuit last month.

On Aug. 11, Bundy was also arrested by the Gem County Sheriff's Office on contempt of court charges related to the original legal battle with St. Luke's. He has since bonded out of jail is expected to be arraigned for those charges in Ada County on August 29.

The legal battle with St. Luke's began when Bundy organized a several days protest outside St. Luke's in Boise that ended with the hospital having to shut down on March 15 over a baby that was taken by Child Protective Services (CPS). "Baby Cyrus" was removed from his parents after Health and Welfare determined he was malnourished and in imminent danger. The hospital filed the lawsuit against Bundy, his friend Diego Rodriguez the grandfather of Baby Cyrus, and their organizations in June of 2022.

