St. Luke's accuses Ammon Bundy of fraud, asks court to halt any further property transfers

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — In a new lawsuit, St. Luke's Health System has accused Ammon Bundy of fraudulently transferring his assets to other people in order to avoid paying damages owed to the hospital following the anti-government activist's jury trial.

Bundy and his associate, Diego Rodriguez, were ordered by a jury to pay over $52 million in damages to the hospital and doctors due to a days-long protest over a child protective services case outside the St. Luke's Boise and Meridian locations in March of 2022.

In the lawsuit filed Friday in Gem County, St. Luke's attorneys claim Bundy's estate in Emmett is worth more than $1 million. After finding out he may have to pay damages to the hospital, he allegedly transferred the title of his Emmett property for $250,000 to his friend, former campaign manager and owner of White Barn Enterprises LLC, Aaron Welling. Welling's LLC and Bundy's wife are both listed as defendants in the lawsuit, along with Bundy's organization, the People's Rights Network.

Farmhouse Holdings LLC owns White Barn Enterprises, which is a Wyoming company. Wyoming allows owners of LLCs to remain anonymous.

Erik Stidham, who is representing St. Luke's, said that Welling allegedly got a note from the bank, paid himself back for the amount spent on the Bundy property and entered into a lease for the same amount.

The lawsuit alleges Bundy is now still living at the home, paying rent on the property for less than market value and has transferred or conveyed other assets -- with the exception of $50,000 -- so that St. Luke's cannot collect the millions Bundy was ordered to pay.

In a video from April, Bundy said he sold his home and has nothing for St. Luke's to recover.

"The potential revenue to Amon Bundy is significant," the lawsuit states. "If each member of Bundy's organization paid an annual $50 then he would pocket more than $3 million per year."

Bundy gave KTVB the following quote:

"Last fall St. Luke’s executives through their attorneys, Holland & Hart, put a lien on my home to pay for attorney fees. I paid off the lien and fees so I could legally sell my home. Now that my home is sold they are upset that they have to pay Holland & Hart rather than taking my home to pay the exorbitant attorney fees. St. Luke's CEO, Chris Roth, hired very expensive attorneys and expected to put my family on the streets to pay for them. I am only a renter now so I suppose in a way he got his wish. I ask St. Luke's executive to let me live in peace! Please stop coming after me! I told the truth and it made you look bad, get over it!"

Stidham later told KTVB, "In reality, (Bundy) enlisted his friend to assist in a sham transaction to hide title and hinder collection on a $1.5MM asset. If Mr. Bundy really wants to convince someone that this transaction and others are not sham transactions, he should welcome this lawsuit. He should put down his selfie stick and turn off his ring light and stop with the false statements on social media and instead let a judge and jury rule. We would love to see him in Court."

The health system is asking for a jury trial in the matter. Stidham said they are asking the court to act quickly to prevent more alleged fraudulent transactions and any transfer of White Barn.

Stidham said this lawsuit was always intended to follow the recent verdict because it will allow St Luke's to start conducting their discovery into bank accounts, other property and other assets as well as depositions with all involved.

