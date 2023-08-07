Car crashes into tattoo shop in Boise

A car drove about halfway into Captain Jack Tattoo on Emerald.

BOISE, Idaho — A car crashed into a building in Boise on Monday evening. According to Ada County Dispatch, the sedan crashed into Captain Jacks Tattoo shop on Emerald and Orchard on Monday, Aug. 7 around 8:30 p.m.

Police and crews eventually pulled the car from the building. Dispatch said no one was hurt.

KTVB will update this story with information when it becomes available.

