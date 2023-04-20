Micron, Idaho National Laboratory given STEM Impact Awards

The awards, given by the Idaho STEM Action Center, recognize the companies for the roles they play in promoting STEM in Idaho.

IDAHO, USA — STEM -- or science, technology, engineering, and math -- is the foundation of several prominent industries in the Gem State. Two of Idaho's biggest players were recently recognized for their contributions to those fields.

Micron and the Idaho National Laboratory earned the STEM Impact Awards, in the first year the awards have been given out.

The Idaho STEM Action Center is a state agency that focuses on the coordination of STEM education and workforce development across Idaho. The center gave out the awards to recognize Micron and the INL for being two of the largest companies working to make Idaho a leader in the STEM fields.

Both Micron and the INL have deep roots in the Gem State for promoting science and engineering. Micron is headquartered in Boise, and the INL, located in the East Idaho desert, has been a pioneer in the field of nuclear energy since 1951.

Idaho STEM Action Center Executive Director Caty Solace says the two companies have also been working to make sure Idaho remains a STEM powerhouse in the future.

"One of the reasons we are so proud to partner with both INL and Micron is because they care about Idaho's future workforce," Solace said. "They show that through their financial support, but they also show that through the way that they engage with STEM activities throughout the state."

Solace says both companies have made heavy investments to help created a skilled workforce in STEM - while opening the doors for student opportunity.

The Micron Foundation has given more than $100 million to improve communities through grants, programs, and volunteer efforts.

The INL has provided internships for Idaho students, as well as scholarships and research support to help schools and students involved in STEM.

"You can see it in Idaho's classrooms, K-12. But you can see it in higher education as well," Solace said. "They truly care about Idaho's future workforce."

Idaho also a 'STEM EcosySTEM' - a network of partners from education, businesses, and nonprofits that focus on building awareness of STEM opportunities throughout the state, while making sure Idaho has a strong STEM workforce.

