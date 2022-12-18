Meridian couple rescued by snow plow driver after snowshoeing trip

After getting stuck on a closed portion of Highway 21, Idaho Transportation Department came to the rescue.

LOWMAN, Idaho — Kim and Mark Nero’s latest snowshoeing trip was certainly memorable — although not for the reasons one might think.

“Every time we tried to turn, we ended up getting stuck because the snow was stuck on both sides,” Kim said.

On Nov. 29, the couple embarked on a snowshoeing trip with their two dogs to a backcountry Banner Ridge yurt located southeast of Lowman. But it started snowing that night and did not stop.

One their way home from the two-night trip, the Nero’s found their car and Highway 21 completely covered.

“I did send a satellite text message to my son that said call Boise County Sheriff's Department, ask dispatch when the road is going to be plowed,” Mark said.

They later found out that section of highway, which had 19 inches of wet snow, was closed because of avalanche danger.

After digging out their car and driving about six miles, the Nero’s got stuck. They had run into a snow slide with no hopes of getting out.

Thankfully, the Nero’s son recruited help. About one hour later, an Idaho Transportation Department snow plow driver came to the rescue.

“Your adrenaline is still going, you're still kind of stuck in survival mode.” Mark said. “But man, once those lights came over, it was like, it's over.”

ITD spokesperson Ellen Mattila said rescues like the Nero’s, are not all that common for the department. In fact, they have only had three this season.

“Those situations where maybe someone slides off the roads is maybe a little more typical of the situations we see,” she said.

Mattila said it is extremely important everyone had a winter car kit, with a flashlight, snow shovel, warm clothes, blankets, food and water. Sand or kitty litter also helps with traction if your car gets stuck.

A winter car kit came in handy for the Nero’s, especially the shovel. Mark and Kim also recommend using a satellite phone for backcountry trips and telling a couple people where you are going and when you should be back.

Even though it was not the trip they had in mind, the Nero’s said they will never forget all of the people who helped them out of a “perfect storm.”

“I just appreciate all they did,” Mark said. “We met some really wonderful people - whether it's the Boise County Sheriff's Department, their dispatch … everybody that we worked with was wonderful.”

