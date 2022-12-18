Holiday Hero: The Boise Grinch

The Boise Grinch is a Christmas favorite in his neighborhood. He lives on Caswell St. and people come from all over the valley to visit him.

BOISE, Idaho — Did you know the Grinch has a cave right here in Boise?

He does, and you still have time to visit. If you dare!

“I've been doing it for a few years now, and it has just snowballed from there,” said the man behind the mask, Nick Scott.

For the whole month of December, he's the Grinch.

“It definitely gets me in the Christmas spirit,” said Scott. “Just something to do to get everyone excited, and to see the little kids faces, and even adults, when I come up behind them and say, hey there buddy!”

Scott goes all out each year, transforming his Boise home into a Grinchy dream.

“We call this the Grinch Cave. We've got an ice rink and a projection show of the Grinch movie that you can see on the side of my Grinch Cave. People can come and take pictures and meet the Grinch. You can even get a prize if you are naughty enough,” said Scott.



He even turns his work truck into a truly magical ride. He calls it the Grinch Rig, with enough room to seat about 25.

“We take people through ‘Christmas in Color’ down at Expo Idaho. They buy the pass, they let me know a time and we take them through. It’s donation only this year thanks to Spartan Pools. They donated the truck for us to use,” said Scott. “You can fit about 20 to 25 people. You can pack the whole thing full, there’s even a toasty fire.”



This Grinch is a family man too, a devoted dad.



“Well, I have five little Grinches, all daughters, so you can understand why I'm a Grinch, they drive me insane,” Scott said with a smile. “They all help, they sell hot cocoa out front, we do the Grinch rides, and they help me, so it's a fun little family thing to do. At the end of the season, we donate all the proceeds.”



Scott says he'll keep doing this year after year, because it brings him so much joy to make other people happy.



“Merry Grinchmas to all you Whos out there! I hope you have all been naughty, I hope some of you have been nice. Hopefully I don't have to come to your house and steal all your presents,” said Scott with a Grinchy grin.

Scott donates all proceeds to charitable causes.

The address to the Grinch's cave is 8431 Caswell Street in Boise.

