Hundreds of volunteers work to make the St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program a success

The volunteers helped organize and hand out 2500 food boxes to families in need. St. Vincent de Paul says the program wouldn't happen without donors and volunteers.

BOISE, Idaho — The St. Vincent de Paul Thanksgiving Food Box Program took place at Expo Idaho this week. Over 2500 families came through the drive-thru pickup line to get their meal boxes packed with all the trimmings needed to make a traditional dinner. Hundreds of volunteers and donors make it happen, this is the 46th year of the program.

For this week's 7's Hero, we wanted to highlight the over 600 volunteers who helped gather and pass out the food! Ralph May, the Executive Director of St.Vincent de Paul says it is truly a community effort.

"Many churches go to their congregations, and the people there reach out to help. Then we have other organizations, businesses, that are doing things to make this work," said Ralph May. "There are individuals who support the Thanksgiving Food Box Program, they are getting the food list and buying the food in their store with their kids. Many people do that as a true act from one family to another family. Which is exciting because all of this helps to build empathy for our neighbors who are struggling. We will serve over 2500 families, and with that, it represents twelve thousand people that will be getting food through this program this year."

HEARTWARMING: These amazing volunteers are tonight's #7sHEROES! I was there as they handed out box after box. SVDP gave... Posted by Maggie O'Mara on Sunday, November 27, 2022

This year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho had a higher-than-usual Thanksgiving Food Box demand due to rising inflation. But, with the help of donors and volunteers, they met that demand!

If you would like to help with the Christmas season, SVDP is looking for volunteers right now. St. Vincent de Paul will host the Christmas Toy Store Kick-Off Party Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. It will be held at 2140 S Broadway Ave, Boise, Idaho 83706

"Each year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho opens the Christmas Toy Store to families in need who cannot afford to purchase Christmas Gifts for their children. We provide gifts at no out-of-pocket cost to families with children ages 0-18 to shop at our Christmas Toy Store. Our volunteers pre-register each family over the phone and set shopping appointments. Once registered, families can select gifts at the St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Toy Store! This Year, St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho will host a Christmas Toy Store in Boise, Nampa, and host Pop-Up Stores in Mountain Home and Ontario, OR."

To sign up to volunteer or receive toys, click here.

Watch more '7's Hero'