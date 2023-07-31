Man drowns at 'The Drops' in Shoshone

Twin Falls Sheriff's Office reminds people it is an "extremely dangerous area to swim."

SHOSHONE, Idaho — A man drowned while swimming at "The Drops" in Shoshone. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a "male" drowned the evening Sunday, July 30. There was a search until midnight and water levels were dropped to aid rescue personnel.

The body was recovered early Monday morning with help from Air St. Luke's. The sheriff's office has not released any more information.

"Please remember this is an extremely dangerous area to swim, especially if you don't get out at the take out point. Personal flotation devices are also suggested if you're going to be in swift moving water, especially if you're unfamiliar with the area," the office stated in a social media post.

"The Drops" are located in Shoshone and are also known as "Little Drops." It's actually a large irrigation canal, the Milner Gooding Canal. It has steep sides and swiftly moving water.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.