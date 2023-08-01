Man beaten to death in Caldwell

Police said the man was repeatedly pistol-whipped, then died before getting to the hospital.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was beaten to death in Caldwell early Tuesday morning. According to the Caldwell Police, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 2400 block of College Avenue, when they arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was being transported to the hospital when he died.

Police said the man had been repeatedly pistol-whipped. Upon investigation, police found that a man who knew the victim had shot at the people who were beating him, and those suspects then ran away.

Following that, police said they were notified that the Nampa Police Department responded to call of two gunshot victims admitting themselves into a Nampa hospital. Police believe this is related to the beating in Caldwell.

The two men are both in the hospital and have been detained. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not yet released the name of the man who was beaten.





