'It's been a rollercoaster': Police, firefighters come together for fundraiser for recovering Ada County deputy

The Meridian Texas Roadhouse brought police and firefighters together for a contest and fundraiser for Deputy Todd Nelson, who was stabbed in the line of duty.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A fundraiser brought firefighters and police together to support and Ada County Sheriff's deputy who was injured in the line of duty.

The morning of April 10, Deputy Todd Nelson was stabbed multiple times during a confrontation with a man walking on Interstate 84 near Eisenman Road. Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect.

For the injured deputy, it has been a long road to recovery.

"It's been a rollercoaster, it's been quite a ride," Deputy Nelson said. "I've got injuries all over the place."

Scars on his hand and legs serve as a reminder of that ride, Deputy Nelson has been on since April. He is still recovering, and has been rehabbing his knee and leg. He still likely has another two surgeries to go.

"It's been a process. I mean mentally, physically, and, there's still a lot to go," Deputy Nelson said. "But the love and support has just been amazing, and it's really helped me drive and progress and do better."

Deputy Nelson said his wife Briana has been his rock throughout his recovery.

"There were so many people for me when he was in the hospital and sedated and everything that I didn't even know, just out of sheer kindness out of the bottom of their heart," Briana said. "They just became our family, and they were my rocks, and I wouldn't have been able to get through it without all of them and the community and everyone. We're just so blessed."

Law enforcement, firefighters, and the community came together at the Texas Roadhouse in Meridian on Tuesday for 'Battle of the Badges' - a rib-eating contest and luncheon fundraiser for Deputy Nelson.

"Whether you have the thin red line or the thin blue line, it's all family," Derek Ellis, managing partner for the Meridian Texas Roadhouse said. "These guys are out here protecting our community every day, and it's kind of cool that they can come together for a good cause."

Ellis started sending care packages to law enforcement injured in the line of duty after an officer was injured during a routine traffic stop near the restaurant.

"I was working a random shift, and [Nelson's] mother-in-law actually came in to eat and came up, recognized me and said, 'Thank you,'" Ellis said. "And I was like, 'No, you wait right here, we want to help more.' And that's kind of how everything got started. We just got talking to family, the regulars, to see what we can do to get this really cool event going on."

Captain Sean Stear of the Meridian Fire Department won the 'Battle of the Badges', eating 1.8 pound of ribs and french fries faster than anyone else at the table full of firefighters and law enforcement from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police Department, and Meridian Police Department.

For Deputy Nelson, the fundraiser is one of many ways the community has rallied around him.

"For a second family to come together like this is just incredible," Deputy Nelson said. "It's just such a fun event that we got we got wrapped into with the Battle of the Badges. It's really unique to see fire and police coming together, and it's just amazing feeling - very humbling."

As Deputy Nelson continues to recover, the event's atmosphere, camaraderie - and ribs, serve as a reminder of that ride - and of the road ahead.

"It's an amazing and absolutely humbling feeling," Deputy Nelson said. "As you can see, a lot of motions are still going through me."

Texas Roadhouse in Meridian plans on making their Battle of the Badges an annual fundraiser for local police officers and firefighters injured on duty, and charities that support them.

