Growth of Garden City attracts a well-established distillery to the area

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Several Treasure Valley cities are seeing a significant amount of growth with new apartments, more housing and new businesses, but one city is catching people's eye. Garden City is seeing a lot of new businesses opening up. "There's a lot more activity than I’ve seen in past years,” said Anna Rose, Manager at Caffe Luciano’s. “There's a lot more of a community here, which is really nice." "I think Garden City is a hidden gem." Rose said. "I live in Boise, I love Garden City though I would move here in a heartbeat." One business is also expanding to the area, Bardenay.

Now they plan to build a roughly 3,000 square foot distillery in Garden City on Chinden Blvd. between The Stagecoach Inn and The Riverside Hotel, that would make it their largest location.



Owner Kevin Settles said the nearby greenbelt and destination type businesses in the area make it a good location for him. The mayor of Garden City, John Evans, agrees.



"We're seeing specialty businesses like pet food, Dogtopia. We're seeing the continued renaissance of the Riverside Hotel, which is attracting a lot of folks," Mayor Evans said. "We've got a greenbelt that serving as a transportation corridor, you can get really popular wineries, breweries, restaurants, on your bicycle, and Bardenay would be in an area there where they can take advantage of that."



Mayor Evans said he sees more growth in the near future.



"We have a number of housing units going up both apartments, townhouses, condominiums, I think our population is going to increase probably in the neighborhood of 10% in the next 18 months," he said.



"I feel that Garden City maybe didn't have too good of a reputation in the past and it's rebuilding itself, which is a really beautiful thing to see," Rose said.