Friday Night Football: Find Week 1 matchups across southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school football season got underway with an early tease in Week 0, but the official start of Friday Night Football is here with a loaded Week 1 slate across southern Idaho.
Between Thursday and Saturday, more than 40 games are scheduled involving at least one squad in KTVB's coverage area. Eagle – the No. 1 ranked 5A team in Tuesday's state media poll – is the lone Southern Idaho Conference program with a bye this weekend.
Week 1 action features a handful of cross-classification matchups, including Ridgevue visiting Boise on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park, Bishop Kelly hosting Capital and Cole Valley Christian traveling to Parma in search of a bounce-back win.
KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will have highlights from around the Treasure Valley during Friday Night Football. The show goes live around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.
Scroll down to see Week 1 southern Idaho matchups and game times. Final scores will be added to this article Friday night. Additionally, vote below to help pick KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:
5A
Ridgevue (0-0) at Boise (1-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Rocky Mountain (1-0) at Coeur d'Alene (1-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
Borah (1-0) at Timberline (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
Capital (0-1) at Bishop Kelly (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Centennial (0-1) at Owyhee (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kuna (1-0) at Skyview (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Meridian (0-1) at Mountain View (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Nampa (0-0) at Middleton (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
4A
Desert Hills (Utah) vs. Minico (1-0) | 2 p.m. Friday (Madison)
Emmett (0-0) at Blackfoot (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Mountain Home (0-0) at Burley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Caldwell (0-1) at Canyon Ridge (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Columbia (1-0) at Fruitland (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Jerome (0-0) at Gooding (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Vallivue (0-0) at Twin Falls (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
3A
Cole Valley Christian (0-1) at Parma (0-0) | 5 p.m. Friday
Wood River (1-0) at McCall-Donnelly (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
Weiser (0-0) at Buhl (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Filer (0-0) at Homedale (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
New Plymouth (0-0) at Payette (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Kimberly (0-0) at Snake River (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday
2A
Nampa Christian (0-0) at Declo (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Orofino (0-0) at Marsing (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Melba (0-0) at Salmon (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wendell (1-0) at West Jefferson (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
1A DI
Idaho City (0-0) at Cascade (0-0) | 4:30 p.m. Friday
Notus (0-0) at Clearwater Valley (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
Raft River (0-0) at Tri-Valley (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
Grace (1-0) at Carey (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Murtaugh (0-0) at Challis (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Rimrock (0-0) at Glenns Ferry (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
St. Joseph (Utah) at Oakley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Butte County (0-0) at Valley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Wells (NV) at Lighthouse Christian (0-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday
1A DII
Murtaugh (JV) at Shoshone (0-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday
Camas County (0-0) at Rockland (0-0) | 4 p.m. Friday
Council (0-0) at Kendrick (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday
North Gem (0-0) at Castleford (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Garden Valley (0-0) at Dietrich (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Watersprings (0-0) at Hansen (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Hagerman (0-0) at Horseshoe Bend (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Richfield (0-0) at Mackay (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday
Salmon River (0-0) at Lewis County (0-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday
Watch more Sports:
See KTVB sports coverage in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.