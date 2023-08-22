Friday Night Football: Find Week 1 matchups across southern Idaho

Find Week 1 high school football matchups across southern Idaho here. This article will be updated with Friday Night Football scores and highlights.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2023 Idaho high school football season got underway with an early tease in Week 0, but the official start of Friday Night Football is here with a loaded Week 1 slate across southern Idaho.

Between Thursday and Saturday, more than 40 games are scheduled involving at least one squad in KTVB's coverage area. Eagle – the No. 1 ranked 5A team in Tuesday's state media poll – is the lone Southern Idaho Conference program with a bye this weekend.

Week 1 action features a handful of cross-classification matchups, including Ridgevue visiting Boise on Thursday at Dona Larsen Park, Bishop Kelly hosting Capital and Cole Valley Christian traveling to Parma in search of a bounce-back win.

KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick will have highlights from around the Treasure Valley during Friday Night Football. The show goes live around 10:40 p.m. Friday on KTVB.COM, KTVB's YouTube channel and KTVB+.

Scroll down to see Week 1 southern Idaho matchups and game times. Final scores will be added to this article Friday night. Additionally, vote below to help pick KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Ridgevue (0-0) at Boise (1-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Rocky Mountain (1-0) at Coeur d'Alene (1-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

Borah (1-0) at Timberline (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

Capital (0-1) at Bishop Kelly (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Centennial (0-1) at Owyhee (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kuna (1-0) at Skyview (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Meridian (0-1) at Mountain View (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Nampa (0-0) at Middleton (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

4A

Desert Hills (Utah) vs. Minico (1-0) | 2 p.m. Friday (Madison)

Emmett (0-0) at Blackfoot (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Mountain Home (0-0) at Burley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Caldwell (0-1) at Canyon Ridge (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Columbia (1-0) at Fruitland (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Jerome (0-0) at Gooding (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Vallivue (0-0) at Twin Falls (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

3A

Cole Valley Christian (0-1) at Parma (0-0) | 5 p.m. Friday

Wood River (1-0) at McCall-Donnelly (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

Weiser (0-0) at Buhl (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Filer (0-0) at Homedale (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

New Plymouth (0-0) at Payette (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Kimberly (0-0) at Snake River (0-1) | 7 p.m. Friday

2A

Nampa Christian (0-0) at Declo (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Orofino (0-0) at Marsing (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Melba (0-0) at Salmon (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wendell (1-0) at West Jefferson (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

1A DI

Idaho City (0-0) at Cascade (0-0) | 4:30 p.m. Friday

Notus (0-0) at Clearwater Valley (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

Raft River (0-0) at Tri-Valley (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

Grace (1-0) at Carey (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Murtaugh (0-0) at Challis (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Rimrock (0-0) at Glenns Ferry (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

St. Joseph (Utah) at Oakley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Butte County (0-0) at Valley (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Wells (NV) at Lighthouse Christian (0-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday

1A DII

Murtaugh (JV) at Shoshone (0-0) | 7 p.m. Thursday

Camas County (0-0) at Rockland (0-0) | 4 p.m. Friday

Council (0-0) at Kendrick (0-0) | 6 p.m. Friday

North Gem (0-0) at Castleford (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Garden Valley (0-0) at Dietrich (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Watersprings (0-0) at Hansen (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Hagerman (0-0) at Horseshoe Bend (1-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Richfield (0-0) at Mackay (0-0) | 7 p.m. Friday

Salmon River (0-0) at Lewis County (0-0) | 1 p.m. Saturday

