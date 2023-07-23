Boise woman arrested on second-degree murder charges

A man was found dead inside the home, officers said the "scene appeared suspicious."

BOISE, Idaho — Police arrested 51-year-old Cambria Kichner from Boise on second-degree murder charges on Saturday. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), officers were called to a house on the block of 6700 W. Fernwood Dr., for a suspected suicide. When they arrived, officers found a man inside the home dead from a gunshot wound.

"During the initial investigation, the scene appeared suspicious, and evidence led detectives to believe it to be a homicide," a new release stated.

BPD then arrested Kichner on the aforementioned charges and she is currently booked into the Ada County Jail. Police stated that Kichner and the man knew each other. The victim's name will be released following the notification of next of kin and BPD said the investigation is still ongoing.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.