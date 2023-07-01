1 killed, 1 injured in Minidoka County head-on crash

Idaho State Police said a cargo truck crossed over the center line of State Highway 25 and collided with a hay hauler Saturday afternoon.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 41-year-old Kimberly man was killed in a head-on collision on State Highway 25 in Minidoka County Saturday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police. A 68-year-old Heyburn man also was hospitalized as a result of the crash.

Police said the man from Kimberly was traveling westbound in a cargo truck when he crossed over the center line of the highway. The truck collided with an eastbound hay hauler, driven by the Heyburn man.

The 41-year-old died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at milepost 43 on Highway 25. The Heyburn man was taken to an area hospital by air ambulance, ISP's news release said.

The collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, west of Paul. Highway 25 was blocked for roughly five hours following the crash.

Idaho State Police said the crash remains under investigation.

