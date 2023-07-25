Ada County Highway District improves a busy downtown Boise intersection

A string of recent accidents prompted the changes.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District made some safety improvements to the busy intersection of 11th and State streets after a string of recent accidents.

"Left turn conflicts was kind of the predominant conflict that we saw come up in the crash history," said Colby GeDeros, ACHD traffic engineering supervisor.

Idaho Transportation Department preliminary data shows 18 crashes at the intersection in the last 10 years. Nine of those crashes involved pedestrians.

Just earlier this year, a man died after getting hit by a pickup truck turning left. To help avoid any more accidents, ACHD added a leading pedestrian interval.

"It allows pedestrians to get out into the intersection across about one lane of traffic, increases their visibility, and just establishes their right of way in the crosswalk," GeDeros said, "before vehicles have to think about yielding to oncoming cars or pedestrians."

The intersection corners two YMCA buildings, which brings a lot of foot traffic. President David Duro said he supports all of the changes.

The YMCA even sponsored bright orange crossing flags for people," he said.

"We've known really every person that's been struck in the intersection as somebody who's close to us," Duro said. "Our heart goes out to every person that's been injured ... hopefully these make a difference."

Community member Keeley Cheney agrees. She uses the crosswalk Monday through Friday.

Cheney said there have been some close calls, and the recent fatality only made her more hesitant to step out into the street.

"I have been hit almost three times," she said, "once standing on the corner and twice in the streets."

GeDeros said the leading pedestrian interval is proven to improve safety. ACHD already added the technology to about 40 intersections around the count as part of its 'Let's Get to Safety Initiative.'

They have 300 to 400 intersections to work on, he said.

ACHD also partnered with a Boise-based company PedSafety to add flashing left turn signs. The semi-new technology makes it easier for drivers to see pedestrians at all times of the day, marketing specialist Travis Goldsby said.

He said drivers are often distracted and do not pay enough attention to their surroundings, which is an issue the flashing lights address.

"This gives that visual indication having the sign light up," Goldsby said. "It forces the driver to recognize, 'Hey, I'm not the only one on the road, and I'm not the only thing that uses a street. Pedestrians also use the street."

While Duro is excited about all the safety improvements, he said people simply paying more attention will go a long way.

"As much as they help," he said, "there's no substitute for you and me to be safe when we're driving our cars to look out for pedestrians and for pedestrians to look out for cars."

GeDeros encouraged everyone, including bikers, walkers and drivers to always be aware of what is going on around them.





