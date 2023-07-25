Man arrested after standoff with police in Boise

The 20-year-old man from Twin Falls resisted arrest, led police on a foot chase and barricaded himself in a hotel before he was apprehended.

BOISE, Idaho — Christian Pope, a 20-year-old man from Twin Falls was arrested on Sunday, July 23 after allegedly stealing a car, leading officers on a foot chase and barricading himself in a hotel utility room.

According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), police were called to the block of 3300 S. Vista, near the Boise Airport, because a person was seen sitting in a car that had been reported stolen. BPD said that when they tried talking with the man, he pulled a gun and ran.

BPD said Pope dropped the gun as he again ran away from officers. They kept following him but he also pulled a knife on the officers and then ran into a hotel. Police followed him through the hotel and even tased him, but they said it was ineffective.

Pope eventually barricaded himself in a hotel utility room. BPD called the Special Operation Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team, and after several hours trying to negotiate with Pope, they extracted him from the room, he was arrested and booked into Ada County Jail.

Police said Pope also had several outstanding warrants in Ada County and Twin Falls. He was charged with five counts of felony assault or battery upon certain personnel, enhancement, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony, resisting or obstructing officers, five counts of failure to appear, probation violation, petit theft and escape.

